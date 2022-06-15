Ujjain: New administrative building; Collector to occupy commissioner’s chamber

NEW DIVISIONAL ADMINISTRATIVE COMPLEX BUILDING |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Contrary to the claims, the newly-built divisional administrative complex building would actually be ‘district’ administrative complex as divisional commissioner Sandeep Yadav and his entire staff have not shifted there. More interestingly, district collector Asheesh Singh would soon occupy the chamber of the divisional commissioner as the latter instead of shifting to the new complex building has shifted to the Simhastha Fair Authority building.

The new administrative complex building, which was named ‘Samrat Vikramaditya Prashasnik Sankul’, was dedicated to the public by the Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chauhan here on May 29. The PIU of the Public Works Department has constructed the building at an expenditure of Rs 27.16 crore. As per the plan the divisional commissioner’s office and offices related to the district collectorate, which were being operated from Kothi (Vikramaditya) Palace, were to be shifted to the new administrative complex building.

To accommodate all the said offices, SDM, tehsil office has been constructed in 3,925 square metres on the first floor and collector’s office in 3,925 square metres on the second floor and divisional commissioner’s office in 1,970 square metres on the third floor. Four gates have been constructed to enter the new building. Provision has been made for four staircases in the building. There is a provision for five lifts in the building. Parking for vehicles in 4,125 square metres on the ground floor has also been made. There was no parking arrangement in the old administrative building and most of the facilities provided in the new building were not available in the old one.

The Collector and his sub-ordinate staff had started shifting to the new building from May 30 itself and till now most of the offices related to the collectorate have been shifted to the new building. However, the divisional commissioner declined to shift to the new building on the pretext that it lacks the required facilities and accommodation for his subordinate offices. So, the commissioner shifted to the ground floor of the Simhastha Fair Authority building from where Smart City offices are also being operated for the last few years. But, the commissioner’s subordinate staff including additional the commissioner, deputy-commissioners, mafi officer, etc, is still working from the old administrative building.

As now the divisional commissioner, his subordinate staff and collectorate are operating from three different buildings, though they exist in the vicinity of each other, people have to move separately for work. Meanwhile, in a new development collector, Asheesh Singh has decided to shift from the existing second floor to the third floor and he will now sit in the chamber which was made for the divisional commissioner. Likewise, additional collector Avi Prasad (IAS) whose chamber is located on the second floor will be shifted to the collector’s chamber. ADM Santosh Tagore, whose chamber is located on the first floor, will now occupy the additional collector’s chamber on the second floor.