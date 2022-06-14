e-Paper Get App

Ujjain: Pre-monsoon rains bring trouble

Due to lack of preparedness on part of concerned departments, the people of low lying areas were at the receiving end.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, June 14, 2022, 01:48 AM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The city received about three inch pre-monsoon rains during the past couple of days which ended at 5 pm on Monday. These rains gave a considerable relief to people during the continuous days of scorching heat and high humidity, but it also added to their woes manifold.

Not only the Nandi Mandapam, but a sizeable darshan passage of Mahakaleshwar Temple also got inundated on late Sunday during a havoc created by the rain god, high speed winds along with heavy downpours lashed out the city on Sunday evening, smooth power supply arrangements got affected for many hours, reports suggest that trees were uprooted at many places.

Due to lack of preparedness on part of concerned departments, the people of low lying areas were at the receiving end.

The issue of open drains amid non-systematic laying of sewerage pipelines brought troubles to common people here and there at greater scale.

Read Also
Ujjain: Hawala den busted; over Rs 50L seized
article-image

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. To receive it on Telegram, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

HomeIndoreUjjain: Pre-monsoon rains bring trouble

RECENT STORIES

Mumbai: BMC publishes final electoral ward reservation, makes no changes in draft

Mumbai: BMC publishes final electoral ward reservation, makes no changes in draft

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, June 14, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Daily Horoscope for Tuesday, June 14, 2022, for all zodiac signs by astrologer Vinayak Vishwas...

Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor arrested for consuming drugs at Bengaluru rave party, dad...

Shraddha Kapoor's brother Siddhanth Kapoor arrested for consuming drugs at Bengaluru rave party, dad...

National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi asked to depose before ED again tomorrow

National Herald case: Rahul Gandhi asked to depose before ED again tomorrow

Mumbai: 90% Covid-19 patients in home quarantine

Mumbai: 90% Covid-19 patients in home quarantine