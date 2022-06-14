Ujjain: Pre-monsoon rains bring trouble

Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The city received about three inch pre-monsoon rains during the past couple of days which ended at 5 pm on Monday. These rains gave a considerable relief to people during the continuous days of scorching heat and high humidity, but it also added to their woes manifold.

Not only the Nandi Mandapam, but a sizeable darshan passage of Mahakaleshwar Temple also got inundated on late Sunday during a havoc created by the rain god, high speed winds along with heavy downpours lashed out the city on Sunday evening, smooth power supply arrangements got affected for many hours, reports suggest that trees were uprooted at many places.

Due to lack of preparedness on part of concerned departments, the people of low lying areas were at the receiving end.

The issue of open drains amid non-systematic laying of sewerage pipelines brought troubles to common people here and there at greater scale.