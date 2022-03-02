Ujjain: Need to reinvent economics for Atmanirbhar Bharat, says Prof Kawadia

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): ‘Atmanirbhar Bharat Abhiyan’ is not the age-old prescription of import substitution as it was misconceived to be initially. It does not imply isolation and nor is it anti-globalisation. Instead, it aims at system driven development through capacity building, trade increase and enhanced import bargaining power. It is giving way to more strategic governance and less government.

These were the words of Prof Ganesh Kawadia, a renowned economist from Udaipur and member of Task Force Committee on GDP growth in Madhya Pradesh, who was addressing the guests as a speaker in Prof Tapan Chourey Prabodhan Vyakhyan on “Atmanirbhar Bharat–Perils and Prospects” in the two-day 31st annual conference of Madhya Pradesh Economic Association and an ICSSR sponsored National seminar.

In the event organised by the School of Studies in Economics, Vikram University in collaboration with Tapan Chourey Foundation, Prof Kawadia stressed that the objectives of Atmanirbhar Bharat are manifold as it involves job opportunities integration for employment generation and demographic dividend of India. At the same time, it will enhance the ease of doing business and facilitate the relocation of international companies disenchanted with China in global trade. He added that it is an irony that energy is a major weakness of India but was optimistic that Atmanirbhar Bharat would result in the energy targets being met with the focus on green energy.

Prof Kawadia remarked that achieving the five trillion dollar economy dream need not depend solely on heavy supply-side infusion by increasing the capex, diversification of consumption basket will also help in achieving this target. The cut in MGNREGA funds and a shift towards Atmanirbhar Bharat is a signal of moving away from entitlement to empowerment mode of development.

He emphasised that today we have risk-bearing capacity and so India should dare to innovate and change the rules of the game and reinvent economics for Atmanirbhar Bharat.

In his presidential address MPEA president and head, department of economics, DAVV, Indore Prof Kanhaiyya Ahuja said that two years of economic growth trajectory have been missed out due to Covid but we have managed to bring the growth rate to the level of pre-pandemic years. It is commendable that India resumed its recovery in V shape in most sectors and K shape in some. The lesson of supply chain disruptions leading to Atmanirbhar Bharat is a major policy gain from the tough times and this concept will address all the macro parameters of the economy.

The guest introduction was given by Prof Rekha Acharya, Head, School of Social Sciences, DAVV, Indore. The welcome address was given by the organising secretary and Head of Economics department, Vikram University Dr SK Mishra. Memento presentation was done by Dr Sharad Tiwari, MPEA PRO and Dr Devendra Vishwakarma, EC member IEA. The programme was conducted by Dr Reena Adhwaryu, Assistant Professor, Government College, Mahidpur. The vote of thanks was given by Dr Sangram Bhushan, convener of the event and Lecturer of Economics Department, Vikram University.

Published on: Wednesday, March 02, 2022, 01:16 AM IST