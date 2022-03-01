Indore: Progressive farmer getting 50% more potato yield

Mhow (Gautampur) (Madhya Pradesh)



Bharat Patel, a farmer in Chitoda village, near Gautampura is getting a bumper yield of potatoes on his farm by using modern technology. While most farmers get 240 to 300 quintals per hectare, Patel is getting 400 to 450 quintals per hectare, which is around 50 per cent more.

Patel told a visiting horticulture department team led by deputy director Trilokchandra Vaskle said that he has nine hectares of land under potato cultivation. He used breeder seeds from Central Potato Research Centre, Gwalior and made use of sprinklers that he purchased with the 40 per cent grant he received under the Prime Minister's irrigation scheme. He has planted seven types of potatoes apart from onion and garlic.Deputy director Vaskle said the production was indeed record-breaking and it was due to a combination of hard work and the use of modern technology. On this occasion, rural horticulture extension officer Rohit Alava, technical assistant Saurabh Vyas, agriculture extension officer Bharatlal Patidar, and farmers Prem Patel Ambalia, Dharmendra Rathore, Shankar Jadhav, Bharat Rathor, Yashwant Rathore farmers were present.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 09:40 PM IST