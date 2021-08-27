Ujjain: Municipal Corporation removes encroachers from government land

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Municipal Corporation with help of district administration and police on Friday removed over 150 shops constructed encroaching government land near Hari Fatak over bridge.

According to Additional District Magistrate (ADM), Narendra Suryavanshi, the encroachment was removed from government land following the High Court’s order.

“Over 150 people had developed their makeshift shops encroaching nearly 2 hectare government lands. They were earlier severed notice to remove their shops, but they approached the court. The court had given them 40 days’ time to empty the government land, but they didn’t follow the court’s directives. Therefore, today we removed their shops,” said an officer.

Commissioner Ujjain Municipal Corporation, Kshitiz Singhal said that a garden, walk zone, parking and some other infrastructures were proposed to develop on the land under Smart City plan. “The ghat of Kshripra river would also be developed,” he said.

Heavy police force was deployed as the administration was expecting that people would protest against the anti-encroachment drive. “No one protested against the anti-encroachment drive. They took their belongings away,” said Singhal.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Friday,August 27, 2021, 12:56 PM IST