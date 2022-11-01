Ujjain: MR kills self by hanging

Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A medical representative (MR) living in Kasturi Bagh wished Diwali to friends and then hanged himself from the ventilation window. Jaideep (27), son of Madhusudan Mehta living in house number 25 of Kasturi Bagh used to work as MR. He wished Diwali to his friends on Sunday and also chatted with many friends during this time. Then he hanged himself from the ventilation duct of the room. Jaideep was unmarried. Sub-inspector (SI) Hakam Singh Nayak of Chimanganj Mandi police station said that the reason for hanging is not yet known. Jaideep was supposed to get married soon and the reason of his death has flummoxed everyone. Jaideep’s father is an employee at Sanchi Point. The police have registered a morgue report. After post-mortem, the body was handed over to Jaideep’s relatives.