Ujjain: Various programmes held to mark Patel’s birth anniversary

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The birth anniversary of the country’s first deputy Prime Minister Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel was celebrated as ‘Rashtriya Ekta Diwas’ on Monday. During this, Vikram University organised the Run for Unity and the police department organised a march past. The Run for Unity commenced from King Vikramaditya’s statue. University officials, employees and students came out for the event. The run concluded at Kothi Palace, where higher education minister Mohan Yadav administered the oath. On the occasion of National Unity Day, a public awareness rally was taken out from Kothi Road while organising the Run for Unity programme. The Run for Unity programme was organised by the sports team at Kothi Palace on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Iron Man Sardar Vallabhbhai Patel. In the programme, SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla and district sports officer OP Harod administered the oath of cleanliness to the dignitaries present and an awareness rally was flagged-off by the SP. The rally started from Kothi Road and ended at Arena Ground traversing various routes. Rangoli based on cleanliness survey was made on the road under Run for Unity by the members of Om Sai Vision, an associate organisation of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC). During this, the oath of national unity was administered. The education department also organised a run on Ekta Diwas. Oaths to the employees were also administered at the collectorate and Ujjain Municipal Corporation headquarters.