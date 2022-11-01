Ujjain: Commissioner asks to furnish RT-PCR report in all C-19 cases

Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Under the chairmanship of divisional commissioner Sandeep Yadav, a meeting of medical reimbursement of the state government officers and employees and their dependents for the treatment done within the state was organised here on Monday. 132 medical reimbursement cases were considered during the meeting and most of them were given approval. Medical reimbursement of judges, drivers, tracers, assistant teachers, doctors, principals, staff nurses, sub-inspectors, commercial tax inspectors and patwaris were given. The commissioner directed to call for a RT-PCR report in all cases of Covid-19 and certificates related to necessary documents, dependent’s certificate in other cases. It was said in the meeting that the patient concerned has to send all the necessary documents and medical bills, certificates for six months after becoming ill, only then after considering the case, the reimbursement amount for treatment will be sanctioned to the patient. At the same time, the commissioner also rejected cases related to common illnesses, normal delivery and less serious diseases like bone disease. He said that all the officers and employees should get themselves and their families treated in recognised hospitals only, so that post-facto approval of medical bills would be easy. Some medical reimbursements have been denied for treatment in unrecognised hospitals. Some of the bills were directed to be re-examined by the commissioner who said that after examining them, the bills should be presented before them. After seeing the complete documents of the officers and employees suffering from Covid-19, he gave post-facto approval of all the bills. Joint-director, health, Dr Rajni Davar, civil surgeon Dr PN Verma and the concerned officials were present in the meeting.

Read Also Ujjain: Plethora of activities to mark MP Foundation Day