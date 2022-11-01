Ujjain: Plethora of activities to mark MP Foundation Day

Representative image

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The state government has taken a decision to organise various creative activities for seven days in the district from November 1 to November 7. Under this, Madhya Pradesh Foundation Day will be celebrated on Tuesday at Kalidas Sanskrit Academy. Prabhat Pheri will also be organised through Jan Abhiyan Parishad. Public service campaign acceptance letters and other benefit distribution ceremonies will be held in the afternoon. The scheduled programmes for the seven-day event will kick off with the state anthem. On Wednesday, programmes of Ladli Laxmi Yojana will be organised under the direction of the women and child development department and district administration. On Thursday, sports and youth welfare, women and child development, panchayat and rural development, urban development and housing, cleanliness, decoration, rangoli activities under the direction of district administration, historical monuments, statues of great men, and cleanliness of major markets will be held. Competitions will be held from November 3 to 6 and prize distribution ceremony will be organised on November 7. On November 4, various activities will be organised by the department of cottage and village industries, industrial policy and investment promotion, women and child development, micro, small and medium enterprises under ‘One District One Product’. Similarly, on November 5, drama and folk-dance competitions will be organised by the Department of School Education, Higher Education and Culture in view of Madhya Pradesh’s pride. On November 6, seminars, lectures, and painting competitions will be organised by PHE (Public Health Engineering) department for awareness of forest, energy, environment, water resources, wildlife safety, energy, environment and water conservation. On November 7, prize distribution ceremony related to competitions, public service campaigns and MP Gaurav will be organised by the general and district administration at the district headquarters. Cultural activities will also be organised.