Ujjain: Binod Mill Chawl’s residents meet State BJP chief

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Notices have been pasted on the houses of residents of Binod Mill’s Chawl on Agar Road, due to which the affected residents became angry and on Saturday hundreds of people demonstrated at the Chamunda Mata Mandir Chouraha.

According to local resident Rakesh Yadav and Shaileshrao Inchurkar, on Sunday, at 9 am, residents gathered at Lokshakti office of the BJP and raised slogans and reiterated their demand, on which BJP State president VD Sharma and MLA and former minister Paras Jain requested them to end the agitation and assured them to resolve the matter in a week. They also assured that they will soon meet the Chief Minister regarding this matter.

On this occasion Anamika Nagar, Pooja Thakur, Sunita Yadav, Manibai Soni, Ramabai Yadav, Jugal Kishore Sharma, Santosh Ghodke, Sunil Bhagwat, Gajendra Sharma, Gajraj Gautam, Vikant Dikshit, Govind Rawat, Kuldeep Dagoria, Ashok Yadav, Pramod Nagar and Chandan Singh Parihar were also present.

