Ujjain: Procure completion certificates of works from UMC says UDA CEO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) CEO Sandeep Soni reviewed the progress of the existing schemes here on Friday. In the meeting, he directed the engineers to get the completion certificate from the Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) for the newly-constructed shopping complex in Mahananda Nagar, 32 flats behind the hotel premises, 32 flats for sale in the housing fair, immediately after the meeting itself. He also instructed to get the completion certificate from the UMC for the construction works of the newly-constructed shopping complex in Mahananda Nagar.

He directed the engineers to personally go and take action to get the completion certificate made by contacting the UMC. Along with this, instructions have been given to start the process of RERA registration of all these properties immediately. He directed the executive engineer (EE) Neeraj Pandey to take necessary action on the commercial plots of the main road of Gulmohar Colony in response to which the EE presented complete information about the commercial plots of Gulmohar Colony. He also directed to get Gulmohar’s plots freed soon which are kept under the UMC. Pandey also presented the proposal and draft of the action plan for the upcoming publication of new schemes TDS-3 and TDS-4.

The Superintendent Engineer (SE) RC Verma presented the draft of the action plan in relation to the construction of a grand shopping complex on a commercial plot of 1.25 lakh square feet in Triveni Vihar Yojna. Agreeing to this, CEO Soni directed them to start the work soon after preparing the drawing design. The CEO also directed the mechanics to get the work done in two shifts by doubling the labour in the ongoing works of Mahakaleshwar Temple.

While doing the construction work of the Kshipra Vihar Commercial Complex at a fast pace, he directed to complete the drains in the next two months so that action for the sale of commercial properties can be done soon. Instructions have also been given to do the work of the commercial block being developed in Kshipra Vihar at a fast pace so that commercial property can be made available to the general public at the earliest.