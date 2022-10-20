e-Paper Get App
Ujjain: UDA CEO instructs completion of commercial complex by December

In the complex under construction, 20 shops of different sizes on the ground floor and 30 flats of different sizes on the first floor and second floors were inspected.

Thursday, October 20, 2022
article-image
UDA CEO Sandeep Soni during his inspection to under-construction commercial complex at Mahananda Nagar. | FP Photo
Ujjain(Madhya Pradesh): During the inspection of the commercial complex being constructed by the Ujjain Development Authority (UDA) on the main road near Mahananda Nagar-Circuit House Road, Instructions were given to install aluminium composite panel (ACP) in the front elevation of the complex and complete the construction work of the commercial complex by the end of December.

The chief executive officer (CEO) of UDA Sandeep Soni inspected the construction works of the commercial complex being constructed on the main road near Mahananda Nagar- Circuit House on Wednesday along with executive engineer KC Patidar. In the complex under construction, 20 shops of different sizes on the ground floor and 30 flats of different sizes on the first floor and second floors were inspected.

Instruction was given that before completion of the construction work, ACP should be installed in the front elevation of the complex and colourful facade lights and a lift for the convenience of the common people should be installed before the end of December. Soni directed the early construction of the parking area being developed in front of the under-construction complex and also the planting of trees of big size at the places already proposed in the project. After inspecting them, instructions were given to the mechanics present on the spot to complete the entire work with full quality by December.

article-image

