Ujjain: MP govt turned Ann Utsav into event for promotion of BJP, says Congress MLA

Ujjain: Alleging that the Ann Utsav held under PM Garib Kalyan Ann Yojana was turned into a an event for promotion of BJP, MLA Ramlal Malviya leveled serious allegation against the state government here. He said that the Ann Utsav was organized by the MP government in Ujjain district and in his constituency. Despite being a government programme the protocol was violated completely during the entire programme. This program was not of any political party but of MP government. BJP flags were openly put up at all places; many elected public representatives were sidelined in the breach of protocol due to political malice, he alleged.

“Is it appropriate to put BJP flags in any government program?? I have a question with the administrative officers whether the program is of BJP or of MP govenment. Is it right to put BJP flag on government buildings and local buildings?” Congress strongly opposes this act, he said.