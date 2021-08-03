Ujjain: Congress workers gherao EE office over inflated electricity bills

Ujjain: The residents of the city are suffering due to Madhya Pradesh Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company Limited for the last several months, on Tuesday.

The Congress workers of Maharaj Wada KarthikChowk and DaulatganjSarafa Block Congress Committee, several Congressmen levelled this allegation while gheraoing the Executive Engineer’s office at Vallabh Nagar Zone Office. Convenor of the program, ex-councilor Maya Rajesh Trivedi said that the Congressmen gheraoed the office of Rajiv Patel, the executive engineer of KartikMela, ChhatriChowk and Vallabhnagar zone, demanding that along with the 2 months of lockdown, the outstanding bills should be waived. Inflated electricity bills should be redressed immediately by organising camps and installment facility should be provided to the consumers.

Suspicious smart meters, which are recording 15-30 % more consumption than the earlier meters, should not be installed and should be banned immediately. With all these demands, the Congress workers and the locals reached the Vallabh Nagar Zone office. Amid rain they surrounded the office of the Executive Engineer. In the presence of Tehsildar Yogesh Meshram and station in-charge Bhaskar, Executive Engineer Rajiv Patel talked about setting up camps at the ward level to settle the increased bills. It was also agreed to take payment in installments in a simplified manner. Along with this, it was said that there will be no immediate power disconnection on the outstanding bill. The operation was conducted by MujeebSupariWala, President of DaulatGanjSarafa Block Congress Committee. The memorandum was read by Pandit Shravan Sharma, President of Maharaj Wada KarthikChowk Block Congress Committee. During this, city Congress President Mahesh Soni, senior Congress leader Vicky Yadav, former Youth Congress National Secretary Hemant Singh Chauhan, and several Congressmen as well as general public were present.