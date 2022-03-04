Ujjain: Miscreant shoots taxi driver over monetary dispute; know more updates about city

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A miscreant, Ravi Thakur, allegedly shot at a 27-year-old man near D-Mart Supermarket over a money dispute, on Thursday morning.

The victim, Lakhan Rathore, who is a taxi driver, was first rushed to the district hospital and later moved to the Sanjivani Hospital by his kins. His condition remained serious owing to significant head injuries. He has since been referred to a hospital in Indore.

According to a kin of the victim, Lakhan had a dispute with Ravi over the transaction of money for which Ravi had threatened to kill him.

On Thursday morning, Ravi called Lakhan, a resident of Moti Nagar, to meet him near D-Mart where he was shot with a country made pistol. The bullet got stuck in the head of the victim, which was removed by the doctors during treatment.

Police officials said that two shells have been recovered from the spot. Efforts are on to nab the accused in this regard.

Affordability makes Ukraine top choice for medical students: Dr Purohit

The high demand among students for medical education, the limited merit seats available and the exorbitant fees in private medical colleges drive many aspiring doctors abroad. Medical education from a university abroad at an affordable cost appears like the best bet for those who can’t make it through the tough landscape of medical admissions in India. But once they land on foreign soil, reality bites them really hard.

Students from Madhya Pradesh in universities in Ukraine at the moment are facing the worst of it as Russia has invaded the country, informed Dr Naresh Purohit, executive member of the Federation of Hospital Administrators. Worried over this issue, Principal Investigator for the Association of Studies for Medical Education, Dr Purohit told Free Press that the Russian invasion of Ukraine has left hundreds of parents across the state in jitters as their wards are frantically appealing for safe passage out of the eastern European nation amid a worsening military crisis. According to him, it is easier to get admission in any of the colleges of Ukraine or Russia as there are no entrance tests and the cost of education is also affordable compared to India.

“Most of these students will either be ineligible to get through the NEET or cannot afford the cost of medical education under the management quota,” he explained.

Dr Purohit said, on an average, about 10,000 students go to Ukraine every year to pursue medical, dental and veterinary courses. He said, “If one looks at the fee structure, one can finish the entire MBBS course in Ukraine just by spending one-year fees charged by the private medical colleges here under the management quota.”

He revealed that the approximate expenditure for the six-year MBBS course in Ukraine would cost around Rs 17 lakh and another Rs 3.5 lakh on the accommodation. But, in India, one would end up spending about Rs 1 crore per year for the four-and-a-half- years MBBS.

Dr Purohit categorically said that even after the medical students arrive safely in India, the road ahead looks bumpy for them. He pointed that the rules don’t allow medical students from abroad to switch to Indian colleges or even to other institutions abroad midway through their courses. The National Medical Commission, the regulator for medical education in India, mandates that foreign medical students must complete an MBBS course of at least 54 months and a year of internship at the same overseas institution.

He averred that Foreign Medical Graduate Licentiate Regulations of 2021 states that the entire course, training and internship shall be done outside India “in the same foreign medical institution throughout the course of study and no part of medical training and internship shall be done in India or any other country other than country from where the primary medical qualification is obtained.”

“Clearing the Foreign Medical Graduates Examination (FMGE), conducted by the National Board of Examination under the Union health ministry is a must for MBBS graduates from abroad to obtain a licence and practice medicine in the country, added he.

PIC-8: Ukraine’s MBBS student Shivani Sharma was warmly greeted on her arrival at her residence at Naipeth, in Ujjain on Thursday via Romania, New Delhi and Indore.

Technicians who shot Guinness record through drones feted

The team of technicians which flew drones and presented a bird’s eye view of the colourful Shiv Jyoti Arpanam festival on Tuesday has been honoured. Ravi Chourasiya, a drone operator said that it was a herculean task to shoot amid overcrowded people on the ghats.

The team sought blessings from Lord Mahakal and flew drones which resulted in setting new Guinness World Records. It was a challenge to shoot from the big bridge to Narsinh Ghat in single footage. None of the drone operators wanted to take the risk due to technical reasons, but Ravi Chourasiya, undertook the challenge, resulting in the setting of a new record. The drone was flown at a height of 490 meters to create a new world record.

The counting of the lamps was also made possible only through the footage shot by the drones.

Under Shiv Jyoti Arpanam festival, a target of lighting 21 lakh lamps was accomplished on the auspicious occasion of Maha Shivratri. The feat made it to the list of Guinness World Records. Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan along with his wife also participated and lighted 11 lamps.

Published on: Friday, March 04, 2022, 09:54 AM IST