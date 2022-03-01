Ujjain: City to create World Record by lighting 11 lakh earthen lamps, today

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The city is all set to register its name in Guinness Book of World Records by lighting 11 lakh earthen lamps on the auspicious occasion of Mahashivratri, today.

According to reports, a team of Guinness Book of World Records have reached the city and have made all the preparations for recording the event that is scheduled to be held on the bank of Kshipra.

Higher Education Minister Mohan Yadav claimed that over 21 lakh earthen lamps will be lit across the city on the occasion. “The record making event will be held on the bank of Kshipra river by lighting 11 lakh earthen lamps,” he said.

On the occasion of Mahashivratri, lakhs of devotees have been turning up to the Lord Mahakal Temple to offer prayers.

According to the Guinness Book of World Records, the highest numbers of earthen lamps i.e. 9.41 lakh were lit in Ayodhya.

“We want to raise a new record. And, the history will be written in Lord Mahakal’s city, today” Yadav said.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 10:01 AM IST