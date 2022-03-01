Ujjain: Sit in protest of Binod Mill workers enters 5th day

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): On the fifth day of sit in protest of Binod Mill workers, a meeting of the Joint Conflict Committee was held at protest site. The meeting was held under the chairmanship of Harishankar Sharma. During this, keynote speakers including Omprakash Bhadauria, Santosh Sonar, Laxminarayan Rajak, advocate Bhupendra Singh Kushwaha and other addressed the meeting. City president Mahesh Soni also came in support of the sit in protest.

Addressing the laborers, Omprakash Bhadauriya said that the district administration and police officials have requested them to postpone the programme citing huge crowd during Mahashivratri. They also invited four labour representatives to hand over a memorandum near helipad to the CM. Following the request, it was decided to submit a memorandum on March 1, and request to CM Chouhan to deposit amount as per decision of Supreme Court. Bhadauriya also added that CM should acknowledge the agony and hardship that the mill workers had to go through in the past 30 years by lighting a lamp at a workers house and only then would be aim of Deep Anushtan be fulfilled.

Published on: Tuesday, March 01, 2022, 01:19 AM IST