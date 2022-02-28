Ujjain: Man’s intestine burst after his friend pumps air into rectum by inserting compressor

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A man’s intestine busted after his friend pumped air into rectum by inserting a compressor in Ujjain.

The incident occurred in a Kurkure factory in Bandka village on Agar road, Ujjain on February 16.

According to reports, the victim, Kamal Singh Rajput (35), resident of Ujjainiya village and his friend Bharat Chauhan, resident of Pan Vihar were working together in the factory. During the work, Bharat pumped air into Kamal’s rectum.

Later, his health deteriorated and family members admitted him to the private hospital where doctors said that his intestine was busted.

On getting the information about the incident, Ghatiya police registered a case on Saturday and started a search operation to nab the accused.

Police station in charge Vikram Singh Chouhan said that the accused was arrested and sent to jail on the orders of the court on Sunday. The reason behind the incident would be known after investigation, Chouhan added.

Nevertheless, the factory manager Ravi Hirve said that nitrogen gas is filled in the packet of the snacks to keep it protected for a long time. The compressor was used for the same. The incident might occur during cleaning up after work. When both the employees did not come to work then, they got to know about the incident after three days.

Hirve further said that CCTV cameras were installed in every section but the recordings last only for ten days. So it was not possible to get the footage of the day of the incident, Hirve added.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 05:28 PM IST