Ujjain: Parents relieved as 12 students evacuated to Poland

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Twelve students who were stranded in Ukraine have been safely evacuated to Poland with the help of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs, from where they will be evacuated to India. The families of these students had earlier approached Member of Parliament Anil Firojiya to safely evacuate their children. Firojiya had a dialogue with the officials of the Ministry of Foreign Affairs for the safe evacuation of children from Ukraine via Poland.

Earlier, these 12 students were stranded at the border in freezing cold. They were among the 500 Indian students waiting for more than 48 hours at the Poland border hoping for an escape from the ravaging war. Struggling with little or no food and the absence of any shelter made their stay difficult impacting their health. Ukrainian soldiers had stopped them from going to Poland.

Vinod Kumar, the kin of a stranded student had said that his son Prabhav is also stuck at the Poland border since Friday night. They walked 40 km to the Ukraine-Poland border to seek safe shelter in Poland, only to be stopped by Ukrainian soldiers.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 11:08 AM IST