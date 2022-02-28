Ujjain: Nine new Corona cases in city

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The number of Covid-19 cases has risen once again in the city. According to the recent Corona bulletin, nine new positive cases have been reported in the city on Saturday.

The number of positive cases have been dropping for the past many days and had dropped to three recently and it was being assumed that the Covid-19 wave might be reaching an end.

The nine new cases have, however, projected a different situation. Among the people affected with novel coronavirus infection, three are from the city, four from Barnagar and one each from Tarana and Khachrod.

On the other hand, around 12 corona positive patients recovered and reduced the number of active cases to 50 on Saturday. Meanwhile, only two patients have been admitted to the Covid dedicated care centre while 48 are in home isolation.

Published on: Monday, February 28, 2022, 10:53 AM IST