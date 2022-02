Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The District Immunization Officer Dr KC Parmar said on Saturday that the pulse polio campaign which was scheduled to be held on February 27 to March 2 has been cancelled.

He further said that the campaign will be organised from March 6 to March 8.

ALSO READ Ujjain: 11 road projects worth Rs 5722 crore launched from Mahakal City

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Saturday, February 26, 2022, 08:41 PM IST