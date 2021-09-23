Ujjain: Mess in inauguration ceremony; students sit on stairs through marathon speeches

Ujjain: The school students were humiliated during the marathon inauguration ceremony of the school in Ganeshnagar, built under the Mahakal Temple expansion plan.

Even as the leaders were harping about their achievements the students were humiliated as they were made to sit on stairs. During the event, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan spoke to the principal of Nutan School, Usha Dor. When he praised the beauty of the school, Dor said that all of us are also overwhelmed with joy after seeing the infrastructure of the school.

However, when the media persons started shooting video of the students who were sitting on the stairs, the officers scrambled and ensured that children are seated in the classroom.

Smart City Administration made Shivraj Singh Chouhan virtually inaugurated the three works done at the cost of Rs 86.38 crore on Wednesday. Cabinet minister Mohan Yadav, MLA Paras Jain and the entire team of BJP reached to inaugurate the new campus of Nutan School. Since the event was organised by administration, arrangement of only 50 % seating was done in the hall to ensure social distancing. Leaders, officers and public representatives were sitting on them. In such a situation, the students were made to sit on the stairs outside the hall. They sat there and heard the speech. When the video was being shot, the officer made the students sit in the classroom.

Cabinet Minister Mohan Yadav said, earlier Ujjain's development took place only during Simhastha but now the situation has changed. Now development takes place throughout the year. Seven schools will be set up simultaneously in the Nutan School campus. This construction is of very high quality. The school as well classes both are smart. Very good work has been done.

The new school complex has been constructed with Rs 35.21 crore. In this campus, Maharajwada School No 2 and 3, Sarafa Girls School, Primary and Secondary School Mahakal Maidan, Nutan Secondary School and primary school of Gondbasti will be shifted. Now, 2,745 children will be able to study in the campus whereas in earlier schools this number was 1,907.

The school is equipped with smart facilities. Similarly, solar panels have been installed on the roof of the school. Ganesh Colony's school was also inaugurated in the event. A total of 900 children will be able to take education in the school built at a cost of Rs 10.64 crore.

Published on: Thursday, September 23, 2021, 01:09 AM IST