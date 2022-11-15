Ujjain: Meeting held to make Bharat Jodo Yatra successful

ANI

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Bharat Jodo Yatra being taken out by former national president of Congress, Rahul Gandhi, is going to reach Ujjain district and Tarana assembly constituency in the first week of December. An assembly-level meeting was held under the hospitality of MLA Mahesh Parmar and under the chairmanship of the party organisation incharge of Ujjain district Shobha Ojha on Monday.

In this meeting, all the speakers talked about making the yatra a success. At the beginning of the meeting, on the occasion of Pt Jawaharlal Nehru’s birth anniversary, senior leaders garlanded the portrait of Pt Nehru and paid mass tribute. In the meeting, senior leaders and young workers expressed their views regarding the yatra and gave their own suggestions.

Shobha Ojha said in her speech that the pada yatra of about 3600 km from Kanyakumari to Kashmir is Rahul Gandhi’s proclamation of war against unemployment, inflation and the politics of dividing people in the name of religion. This Bharat Jodo Yatra has been taken out only to unite all these issues and the whole of India in one thread. We all are getting the privilege of being a witness to this historic journey, she added.