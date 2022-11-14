MP: Indore Metro’s priority corridor work crosses halfway mark

Representative Image |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The work on the 17.5 km priority corridor of Indore Metro between Gandhi Nagar to Mumtaz Bagh (Robot Square) is 51 per cent complete and it will take another 45 weeks to complete it, said Metro Rail Corporation officials.

The Metro officials said the ongoing work is being closely monitored by senior officials so that there is no slackness.

Official said according to Madhya Pradesh government the Metro Rail in both Indore and Bhopal will be inaugurated on the same date. “The deadline of both the projects is the samem September 2023. Now only 320 days are left which is around 45 weeks. Bhopal’s Metro will be 7 km long and Indore’s Metro will be of 17.5 km” said officials from Metro Rail Corporation. The state government had on 19 August 2019 signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with the Centre for Metro Rail systems in Bhopal and Indore,” said officials.

According to officials, the there are total 2,074 foundation work/piling work to be done on the track of 17.5 kms and so far 1,527 of piling\ foundation work has been completed.

We have completed 76 per cent of the piling work. Similarly 51 per cent of the work of open foundation work of station has got completed. Also, 86 per cent of pile foundation is also completed. With this around 51 per cent of work is completed. Also, 32 per cent of piles work of the depot is also completed. Many stations’ structure has been constructed on the corridor. After the construction work, electrification work and track laying work will remain,” said officials.