Indore: IIMI’s cultural & sports fest ends on musical note

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The Indian Institute of Management Indore’s three-day IRIS, the largest cultural and management fest of central India, and Ranbhoomi, the annual sports fest of the institute, ended on a musical note on Sunday. Over 1,000 participants were a part of the event on the campus, while 60,000 participated in the online mode.

After the inauguration on the first day, the enthusiasm and excitement grew further with various flagship events of IRIS, namely Ashwamedha, Drona, Finance League and Klueless and Ranbhoomi’s events—Cricket, Football and Basketball—and management sports, such as Auctions, Business Pitch and Level-Up sports like Chess and Poker.

The much-awaited moment was Comedy Night with the king of comedy, Samay Raina, who mesmerised everyone with his fantastic wit that had the audience in splits. With massive crowds and cheers, IRIS-Ranbhoomi delivered an epic pro-night show that ended on a high note.

Day 2 was welcomed with the same excitement and vigour. Participants from all over the country put their best foot forward to present their unique ideas and solutions for premier management events, such as Chanakya, Ashwamedha and Gordian Knot.

Milestone did wonders with their CSR activity, interacting with over 100 children in engaging activities. The flagship fashion event, Lavanya, crowned the Campus Prince and Princess, Sai Teja Nandigram and Ananya Mankal S from IIM Indore, in an enthralling ramp show that was judged by the very graceful Aashita Singh.

Lasya, the dance event, saw several participants dancing their hearts out, presenting for the audience a sight to behold.

The Ranbhoomi teams charged on their battles for victory through Day 2 and fought like tigers to seal their spot at the finals. To round off yet another memorable day, participants were invited to wear their dancing shoes to an official DJ Redbull Night and dance the night away.

The final day of IRIS-Ranbhoomi was a fitting way to bring the events to a close. Voice of Indore filled the auditorium with musical tunes, and the flagship event, Neetishashtra, saw record participation and engagement. The sports events saw the crowning of winners, with all the teams coming together to exemplify excellent sportsmanship and team spirit.

The event that had the participants waiting with bated breath, a stunning powerhouse performance by Bollywood singer Neeti Mohan, swept the crowds off their feet as she closed this three-day bonanza with a mesmerising performance.