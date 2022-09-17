Ujjain: Mayor inspects waterlogging in Ward 17

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal stands on water-filled roads of ward-17 localities to know the woes of the residents in Ujjain on Friday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Residents have encroached on the drains, at many places in ward number 17, and have done construction on them due to which the problem of water logging is being aggravated during the rain. The problem should be solved by removing the encroachment. Notice should also be issued to the coloniser.

These instructions were given by Mayor Mukesh Tatwal to Ujjain Municipal Corporation superintendent engineer GK Kanthil during his ward tour. As it was raining since morning, Tatwal along with the corporator of ward 17, Rakhi Kadel, inspected various areas on Friday, where residents said that the problem of water logging was arising due to lack of drainage. Mayor informed the SE about the problem at the site and directed that a drain be immediately constructed after the rain stops. The mayor also assured the residents that they would not have to face such a problem in the future.

Water logging was seen in Prem Avenue, Ratan Extension, Preeti Nagar colonies under ward 17. During the inspection, basically, it was found that there is a problem of water logging as the coloniser had not made adequate arrangements for the drainage of water and notice should also be given to him. The above problem is arising due to drainage and encroachment on drains.