Ujjain: Constantly pressured for money by wife, ex-corporator tries to end life

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Troubled by the expenses of his second wife, the ex-BJP corporator and cable operator Amjad Khan attempted suicide on Friday. Khan is being treated in the ICU of the District Hospital. His condition is said to be serious.

Amjad (33) son of Murtaza Khan lives in Helavadi. He has had two marriages. The first marriage was twenty years ago and then another 8 years ago to a woman living in Gonsa. Both the wives live upstairs and downstairs in the same house. Amjad Khan was upset with the second wife's demand for money. Not only did she ask for the house expenses, but she was also constantly pressuring him to bear the expenses of her maiden house. Due to this, she has also lodged a complaint with the police. Troubled by this, Amjad hanged himself at 11 am on Friday morning with the dupatta.

Amjad has a daughter from his first wife, who saw Amjad hanging on the noose and informed her elder uncle Muzaffar Khan, who lives nearby. He came and brought Amjad down and took him to the hospital. The condition of Amjad admitted to the ICU of the district hospital is said to be serious. Brother Muzaffar Khan said that the second wife used to pressurise him for money, due to which Amjad was upset.