Ujjain: Kshipra continues to flow dangerously; Ramghat submerged

Home guards are deployed for security around the river. They said that the river is in spate for two days and due to this, the troops are guarding night and day.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Saturday, September 17, 2022, 01:47 AM IST
article-image
The inundated ghats and temples near the banks of river Kshipra from Narsing Ghat up to Shamshaan Ghat stretch of the river in Ujjain on Friday. | FP PHOTO 

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The rain which has been going on for four days continued till morning. Sometimes slow and sometimes strong rain has brought a lot of water in Kshipra and Gambhir. The Kshipra river is flowing just a few feet below the big bridge. Ramghat is submerged due to the huge flow of water in Kshipra and in such a situation, those who perform Shraddh are facing a lot of trouble. In the wake of continuous rain, the district administration declared a holiday for all school children on Friday.

Due to incessant rain, the temples around the Kshipra river have been submerged in water. Home guards are deployed for security around the river. They said that the river is in spate for two days and due to this, the troops are guarding night and day.

†Due to the flood, there is a problem in the Tarpan Kriya at the ghat. In such a situation, tarpan and shradh kriya is being done by making the hosts sit in Ranojiís Chhatri and Bambaiwalon ki Dharamsala.

Last night the Government Jiwaji Observatory recorded 25 mm of rain. With this, the cityís average rainfall figure has reached 897 mm. The temperature has also come down due to good rains. The night temperature has come down from 24 degrees Celsius to 23.4 degrees Celsius. The day temperature also continues to decrease and is hovering around 29 degrees Celsius.

article-image

