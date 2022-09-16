e-Paper Get App
Ujjain: Massive fire breaks out at Poha factory in district; 3 die, 1 critical

FP News ServiceUpdated: Friday, September 16, 2022, 09:04 PM IST
article-image
Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A massive fire broke out at a Poha factory situated in Udyogpuri locality in the district on Friday in which three workers died and one got seriously injured. 

Those who died were identified as Durga Bai, a resident of Borkhedi,  Jyoti Bai, a resident of Nagjhiri and Chhamma Bai, a resident of Nehru Nagar Nagjhiri. On the other hand the injured worker has been identified as Seema Bai and she was admitted in the hospital. 

According to reports, 20 labourers were working when the fire broke out in the factory and most of the workers were female. It is being said that the incident occurred because of a short circuit. 

Ujjain Collector Ashish Singh said that on getting the information about the incident, the fire brigade team immediately rushed to the spot and controlled the fire. Nonetheless, three women workers died in the incident.

Ujjain Superintendent of Police (SP), Satendra Kumar Shukla said that an investigation was on all the necessary points in this matter. It was also being checked whether there were proper security arrangements in the factory or not. If anyone was found guilty in this case, strict action would be taken against him, SP Shukla added.

article-image

