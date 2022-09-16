MP: Ujjain to soon get Science Campus, experts hold meet

Experts and the minister Yadav during a meeting to discuss the establishment of science campus in Ujjain on Thursday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): IIT, astronomy and space science experts held a meeting with the higher education minister Mohan Yadav at Ujjainís planetarium on Thursday and discussed the establishment of a science campus there. If everything goes well, this campus will be ready within a year.

Prof Suhas Joshi, director, IIT, Indore and Prof Abhirup Dutta, head of astronomy and space science, IIT, Indore were prominently present in the meeting. Four programmes will be conducted in the heritage and innovation centre to be built on about 100 acres of land near the planetarium. A team of experts will prepare a heritage map by drone to give more glory to the arrangement and history of Ujjain, which will be a unique undertaking in itself. With the help of this, all temples in Ujjain and their historicity will be shown.

Along with this, skill development programmes will be started for the people of Ujjain. Data science training will also be provided. Experts said that through innovation, start-up and instrumentation, an industry will be created by preparing various types of electronic gadgets in this campus itself. The minister asked the experts to prepare a roadmap for this. State and Union governments will provide full assistance in preparing the campus.