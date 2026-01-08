Indore News: Newly Restored Narmada Line Leaks Again, Floods Lanes |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): A day after drainage line work was completed in the area, Bhagirathpura residents faced fresh trouble on Wednesday when the newly restored Narmada water supply line began leaking at the same spot.

Soon after the supply was resumed, water started gushing out and spread across the colony, flooding lanes and entering several shops, causing panic among shopkeepers and locals.

According to residents, the leakage occurred precisely at the spot where drainage work had recently been carried out, raising serious questions about the quality of the work and coordination between departments. As water pressure increased, the situation worsened, with low-lying areas getting inundated within a short time.

Several shop owners were forced to hurriedly move goods to safer places to prevent losses, while daily business activities were disrupted for hours. Following complaints, municipal officials rushed to the spot and immediately shut down the Narmada line again to prevent further damage.

A technical team later carried out repair work, and by late evening the leakage was rectified. After the repair, soil was filled and the surface was levelled on a temporary basis to restore movement in the area.

Residents have expressed strong resentment over repeated incidents of leakage after civic works, alleging negligence and poor execution. They have demanded a permanent and foolproof solution, warning that such lapses not only cause inconvenience but also pose serious risks to public property and safety if left unaddressed.