'Policeman Tried To Manipulate My FIR': Anuj Sachdeva Says Accused Threatened Him At Mumbai Police Station After Attack In Parking Row

Anuj Sachdeva | Photo Via Instagram

Actor Anuj Sachdeva was assaulted by a resident of a housing society in Goregaon following a parking dispute on December 14. The altercation escalated when the resident allegedly began verbally abusing Anuj. In a video recorded by the actor, the man was seen grabbing a stick, hitting Sachdeva, and issuing life-threatening threats. Police identified the accused as Pradeep Singh, a resident of Harmony Mall Residency on Link Road, stating that he became aggressive after the actor's dog barked at him.

'It Is Attempt To Murder': Anuj Sachdeva On Being Attacked

Days after the attack, Anuj opened up about the horrific incident on a podcast with actress Chhavi Mittal, calling it an 'attempt to murder.' He revealed that he later went to the police station to file a complaint.

Anuj added, "When I was at the police station, a policeman from another station came and tried to manipulate my FIR. The guy who attacked me started to threaten me at the police station, saying that 2026 will be my last year. I had a lot of expectation from the Mumbai police."

Anuj Sachdeva Reveals What Led To The Attack

Talking about the incident, Anuj said that on December 14, he went out for a night walk with his pet dog and a friend. While walking, he noticed a car parked on the side and decided to take a picture to share in the society's WhatsApp group. He added that a man then approached him, began shouting, and charged at him. As his dog instinctively moved forward to protect him, the man started hitting the dog.

The actor added, "If a guy is alone, he can fight back, but if he’s with his dog or a female friend or someone, his first instinct would be to protect them. In the video that I’ve shared, you can hear my friend calling the watchman.”

Anuj further said, “In the court, when you hit someone, the intent matters. If the guy tried to hit you at your head, then he’s trying to kill you."

The actor is known for his roles in hit TV shows Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, and Mann Kee Awaaz Pratigya.