Indore News: Lokayukta Actions Hit 9-Year High In 2025; Surge 135% Over Past 3 Years

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): The bribery action by the Lokayukta, special establishment police, Indore has surged by 135% over the last three years, rising from 20 cases in 2023 to 34 in 2024, and reaching a peak of 47 cases in 2025.

According to official data received from Lokayukta, 56 cases include 47 traps (catching officials taking bribe), 4 raids related to disproportionate assets, and 5 cases of misuse of authority were registered in 2025 marking a nine-year high for the division.

Departments with the highest level of public interaction specifically Police, Revenue, Health, and Education continue to struggle with bribery. Over two-thirds of the total cases (approximately 68%) were registered against officials from these departments, while 24 other departments accounted for the remaining 32.5%.

The data reveals that the Panchayat and Rural Development Department tops the list of corruption cases, with 49 out of 151 total actions taken against its officials over the last three years. The Home and Revenue departments rank second with 15 cases each, followed by Urban Administration & Development with 9, and the Health and School Education departments with 7 cases each.

SP Lokayukta Rajesh Sahay said, We have taken 56 actions for bribery, raid and misuse of authority in 2025, 53 in 2024 and 42 in 2023, totalling 151 actions over the last three years. Of these, 49 actions were against officials and employees of the panchayat and rural development department, 15 against employees and officials of home and revenue department each, 9 against urban administration & development department and 7 against officials and employees of the health and school education department each.

Most cases registered in 2025 in 9 years

The 56 cases registered in 2025 is the highest number recorded in the past 9-year period (2017 2025). In 2025, the Panchayat and Rural Development Department and the Home Department (Police) tied for the highest number of cases with 7 each followed by the Urban Administration & Development Department, Revenue department and School Education Department with 6 cases each.