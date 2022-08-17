e-Paper Get App

Ujjain: Mayor finds empty liquor bottles on visiting fire brigade office

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 02:01 AM IST
article-image
Mayor Mukesh Tatwak looking at the registered complaints of people at the municipal control room in Ujjain on Tuesday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Mayor Mukesh Tatwal suddenly reached the control room of Ujjain Municipal Corporation (UMC) on Tuesday and took feedback on the complaints registered in the register. He was outraged on seeing country liquor bottles in the fire brigade office. On the orders of the mayor, the fire officer has issued notices to three employees.

Tatwal along with corporators Shivendra Tiwari, Sangram Singh Bhatia, Kailash Prajapat, Sushil Shriwas and Vijay Singh Kushwaha reached the UMC control room and talked to the citizens whose complaints had been registered through mobile calls. During this, he started his address with "Jai Mahakal '' and took feedback from them.

The fire officer has issued notices to the shift-in-charge Balaram, Kamal Ghavri and Sanjay Pal. The shift -n-charge has been asked to explain the incident within a day failing which he will be treated as prima facie guilty, the show cause notice said.

