Ujjain: Devotee from Gorakhpur faints at Mahakal gate, dies

Deceased Jagdish Prasad son of Hariprasad, a native of Jatampura village in Gorakhpur, had come to visit Shri Mahakaleshwar temple.

FP News ServiceUpdated: Wednesday, August 17, 2022, 01:55 AM IST
Representative image |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A devotee from Gorakhpur fell down fainting at the entrance of Shri Mahakaleshwar temple. The 65-year-old devotee was taken to Mahakal dispensary for treatment and then was referred to the Civil Hospital but died on the way.

Deceased Jagdish Prasad son of Hariprasad, a native of Jatampura village in Gorakhpur, had come to visit Shri Mahakaleshwar temple. On August 13, he left Gorakhpur for Ujjain by bus for darshan. He was accompanied by 36 more passengers. The group of passengers reached Ujjain on Tuesday at 3 am. After having a bath in river Kshipra at Ramghat, the group reached Shri Mahakaleshwar temple to have darshan. Jagdish Prasad started complaining of nervousness and chest pain as soon as he reached the entry gate. He fell to the ground after gasping, so his co-travellers and temple staff immediately took him to Mahakal dispensary. Seeing his condition deteriorating, he was immediately referred to the Civil Hospital but he died before reaching the hospital. The post-mortem of the body has been performed and his family has been informed.

