Ujjain: Intermittent rain brings down temperature, potholes surface on roads

Potholes on Ankpaat Road led to inconvenience for the commuters in Ujjain on Tuesday | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Amidst the high alert issued by the Meteorological department, it rained the whole night in the city on Monday. The rain was continuing intermittently at varying speed when this report was filed. The rain has led to a sharp drop in the temperature of day and night.

The Meteorological Department had issued a red alert for Ujjain division on Tuesday indicating that the entire division may receive heavy rains and it has rained 46 mm during the past 24 hours which ended at 5 pm on Tuesday. With this the amount of rain received by Ujjain has reached 661 mm or more than 26 inches which is just 14 inches short to attain the average rainfall of the city, i.e 40 inches.

The incessant rains led to big potholes on many roads. Commuters had to face a lot of inconveniences while travelling owing to these potholes as well as wandering stray cattle. Due to good rains, the river Kshipra is overflowing and because of better rains in Indore, Gambhir reservoir, the main source of the water supply system of the city, has also been filled up to full capacity. However, there are 45 more days left for the rainy season and it is expected that it will rain above average this season.

There has been a significant drop in the temperature of day and night, too. The temperature at night was 23 degrees Celsius and the temperature during the day was 25 degrees Celsius. Due to the fall in temperature, the use of fans, coolers and ACs has almost stopped and this has reduced the consumption. However, unscheduled power since morning troubled the people.

