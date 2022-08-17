Ujjain: Patriotic fervour pervades Independence Day celebrations

District in-charge minister Jagdish Deora takes a salute from joint parade participants during the main I-Day function in Ujjain. | FP Photo

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The 76th Independence Day was celebrated with a boom in the city on Monday. The main function was organised at Dussehra Maidan, where state finance minister and district in-charge Jagdish Deora hoisted the flag. After hoisting the flag, he inspected the parade along with collector Asheesh Singh and SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla.

While delivering the message of chief minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, the minister in-charge wished for prosperity of the state. The police force and other defence forces put forward an attractive march past and celebratory gun firing. The minister-in-charge honoured the freedom fighters and Loktantra Senani by presenting them with a shawl and sriphal followed by a mesmerising cultural programme by school students.

The cultural programmes full of patriotism were presented by Vijayaraje Higher Secondary School, Nirmala Convent School, St Paul’s Convent School and a group of government school children. At the end of the programme, the chief guest distributed prizes for cultural programmes and parades. In the parade, Home Guard’s platoon number 1 stood first, district police force’s women platoon second and 32nd Corps SAF stood third. The proceedings were conducted by Shailendra Vyas Swami Muskurakke and Jyoti Jain.

CEO Ashish Pathak shows respect after unfurling the Tricolour at UDA | FP Photo

Likewise, divisional commissioner Sandeep Yadav hoisted the flag on the occasion of Independence Day at Simhastha Mela Office. Ujjain Smart City CEO Ashish Pathak and other officials were present on this occasion. Collector Asheesh Singh unfurled the flag at Vikramaditya Administrative Sankul Bhawan. Officers and employees of the collector’s office were present on the occasion. At UMC headquarters, mayor Mukesh Tatwal hoisted the National Flag in presence of speaker Kalavti Yadav and commissioner Anshul Gupta. At UDA headquarters, the CEO Ashish Pathak unfurled the Tricolour.

Mayor Mukesh Tatwal salutes the Tricolour at UMC headquarters. | FP Photo

IG Santosh Singh performed the flag hoisting in the IG office. SP Satyendra Kumar Shukla performed the flag hoisting in the SP office. Independence Day was also celebrated with enthusiasm in Central Jail Bhairavgarh. Jail superintendent Usha Raj hoisted the flag here. Reports of I-day celebrations were also received from various educational institutions, social groups, voluntary organisations and religious installations.