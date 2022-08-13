Ujjain: Unruly behaviour during BJYM national president's visit at Mahakal Mandir; state unit removes 18 members from their responsibilities

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state unit on late Friday removed 18 members of Ujjain district unit, including urban and rural presidents. The action was taken in wake of indiscipline which they showed during the visit of BJYM national president Tejasvi Surya to Mahakaleshwar Temple on August 10.

Earlier, the State BJYM chief Vaibhav Pawar issued notices to its 18 members from Ujjain, including the city and rural units presidents to explain their conduct witnessed during the visit of BJYM national president Tejaswi Surya to Ujjain.

According to the BJYM notice, these activists allegedly removed the barricades, had a scuffle with security guards and damaged some properties to enter the Nandi Hall at Mahakal temple at Ujjain during Surya's visit to the temple on Wednesday morning. The Mahakal police had registered offences against two BJYM workers, though none of them have been arrested so far.

The notice stated, "All the workers who were involved in this development from district Ujjain Nagar and Ujjain Rural, should be present at Bhopal state office on August 12 and present their side. The above incident comes under the purview of gross indiscipline. You should tell me as to why no disciplinary action should be taken against you".

Those who were given the notices include urban president Amay Sharma, rural president Narendra Singh Jalwa, Devendra Baghela alias 'Babu', Gorvadhan Singh Dodiya, Bhavani Deora, Rishi Bali, Rahul Bains, Kamal Salani, Shimpi Sharma, Prince Lodhwal, Saurabh Yadav, Vinod Malviya, Rishabh Malviya, Saurabh Gosar, Lucky Gurjar, Tanay Agrawal, Amar Yadav and Shubham Dabbawala.

It is learnt that most of the above BJYM workers didn't turn up at Bhopal on the pretext of "Tiranga Yatra" , which was taken out here on Friday in the presence of BJP national general secretary and MP in-charge P Murlidhar Rao. BJYM is most likely to appoint new urban and rural presidents soon.