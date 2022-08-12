Bhopal: Unruly behaviour during BJYM national president's visit; state unit summons 18 members from Ujjain to explain their conduct today

Activists removing the barricades |

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Bharatiya Janata Yuva Morcha (BJYM) state unit has issued notices to its 18 members from Ujjain including the city and rural units presidents to explain their conduct witnessed during the visit of BJYM national president Tejaswi Surya to Ujjain, as per the BJYM notice.

These activists allegedly removed the barricades, had a scuffle with security guards and damaged some properties to enter the Nandi Hall at Mahakal temple at Ujjain during Surya's visit to the temple on Wednesday morning.

The notice states, "All the workers who were involved in this development from district Ujjain Nagar and Ujjain Rural, should be present at Bhopal state office on August 12 and present their side.

"The above incident comes under the purview of gross indiscipline. You should tell as to why no disciplinary action should be taken against you", states the notice.

Those who have been given the notices include district president Yuva Morcha, Ujjain city Amay Sharma, district president Yuva Morcha, Ujjain rural Narendra Singh Jalwa, Devendra Baghela alias 'Babu', Gorvadhan Singh Dodiya, Bhavani Deora, Rishi Bali, Rahul Bais, Kamal Salani, Shimpi Sharma, Prince Lodhwal, Saurabh Yadav, Vinod Malviya, Rishabh Malviya, Saurabh Goshar, Lucky Gurjar, Tanay Agarwal, Amar Yadav and Shubham Dabbawala.