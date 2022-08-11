Bhopal: Chief Minister dons teacher's hat, teaches students history of Tricolour

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): With 'Shivraj mama ki pathshala' printed in the backdrop, Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan donned a teacher's role in his alma mater Model School here and taught students history of India, its freedom struggle, Tricolour and its importance in our life.

He also informed the students about the Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan and rules for hoisting the National flag.

Speaking with the students Chouhan said 'Vijayi vishwa tiranga pyara, jhanda uncha rahe hamara, iski shaan na jaane paye, chahe jaan bhale hi jaaye' was not just a song but the mantra of freedom struggle.

He said, "India has always been culturally one. Our country has a glorious history. India was famous in the world for its prosperity. As a result of this many foreign powers like Portuguese, Dutch, British etc. came to India and we had to be enslaved due to lack of unity."

He said, "Our country became Independent as a result of the sacrifices of many martyrs in the long struggle for freedom. Our flag played a very important role in this freedom struggle.

Chairperson of Board of Secondary Education Veera Rana, principal secretary School Education Rashmi Arun Shami, commissioner Public Instructions Abhay Verma and director Rajya Shiksha Kendra Dhanraju S were present in the programme.

The CM also released the leaflet developed by Model School Bhopal for Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan.

Chouhan told the students that now there was a need to live for the country, not die for it. He inspired the students to join the activities of environmental protection and social welfare along with dedication towards the country.

Chouhan said, "The state government is making all possible efforts for the popularization of sports in the state."

Giving brief information about the freedom struggle, Chouhan highlighted the contribution of Mahatma Gandhi, , Bhagat Singh, Veer Savarkar, Chaphekar brothers, Chandrashekhar Azad, Pandit Ramprasad Bismil, Netaji Subhash Chandra Bose.

He also spoke on Jallian Wala Bagh and the Civil Disobedience Movement etc. The CM said, "Prime Minister Modi has started the 'Har Ghar Tiranga Abhiyan' with an aim to encourage people to bring the Tiranga home and hoist it to celebrate the 75th year of India's independence with enthusiasm. Its purpose is to inculcate the spirit of patriotism in the hearts of the people and to celebrate the Amrit Mahotsav of Azadi with the spirit of public participation."

