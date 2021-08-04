Ujjain: Man gets 20 years’ rigorous imprisonment for raping minor girl

Ujjain: Court of Special Judge (POCSO Act) pronounced the accused Akash alias Akku, son of Suresh, a resident of Ujjain guilty under Section 376(3).

The sixth additional sessions judge Dr Aarti Shukla Pandey awarded 20 years rigorous imprisonment to the accused.

The accused was punished with rigorous imprisonment of 10 years under Section 376(2), 7 years rigorous imprisonment under Section 366 and a total fine of Rs.2,500, said media cell in-charge Mukesh Kumar Kunhare.

The mother of the girl lodged an FIR that her girl had gone to work on June 5, 2019 at 05:00 pm, but she didn’t return on time.

She suspected that the accused Akash has taken her somewhere by luring her. The rape was confirmed by the DNA report. An investigation revealed that the minor girl was raped by the accused. After completing the investigation by the police, a charge sheet was presented in the court.

The accused was punished by the court based on the arguments of the prosecution.