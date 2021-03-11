Ujjain: Crime against girl child shames city; 2 minors raped within 48 hours

Ujjain: A 13-year-old girl was raped by her acquaintance when she was alone at home on Wednesday. Madhav Nagar police have registered an FIR under necessary Sections of POCSO Act and IPC against the accused after recording the statements of victim girl.

As per police Manoj Yadav and his friend Manish Shrivas visited their common friend’s home on Wednesday. But, they realized that the 13-year-old daughter of was alone at the home as their friend and his wife had gone out of the house for some work. Taking advantage of the situation of the girl Manoj and his friend Manish raped took turns to rape her. The girl narrated her ordeal to her mother when she returned home in the evening. Manoj Yadav has been arrested while Manish Shirvas is still on the run.

In the second incident Chimanganj Police have arrested a 40 year old caterer for molesting a 5 year old girl on Thursday. Police said that based on the complaint of girl one Sanjay son of Babulal Agrawal a resident of Sanjay Nagar was arrested for molesting her.

As per the police Sanjay lured the girl by offering her a chocolate while she was playing in front of her residence. He took her to his residence on Wednesday night at 8.30pm and molested her. The girl’s parents started looking for girl when she did not reach home till 9.30 pm. They eventually reached Sanjay’s place where they found the girl. She was crying inconsolably because of pain. The girl narrated her ordeal to her kin and they took her to the police station. After recording her statements the police have registered an FIR against Sanjay. He has been booked under necessary Sections of POSCO Act and IPC for raping and threatening the girl. The police have arrested the accused.1111