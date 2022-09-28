Ujjain: Make inauguration of Mahakal Lok memorable, says CM

Chief Minister along with prominent saints light a lamp before the portrait of Goddess Vagdevi to inaugurate the organising committee meeting in Ujjain on Tuesday. | FP PHOTO

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Chief Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan attended the meeting of the organising committee for the inauguration of Mahakal Lok under the first phase of Mahakaleshwar temple expansion plan at Pandit Suryanarayan Vyas Sankul auditorium of Kalidas Sanskrit Academy here on Tuesday.

†During this, Mahamandleshwar Shantiswaroopanand Giri, Swami Ranganathacharya, Mahant Rameshwardas, Balayogi Umeshnath Maharaj, Acharya Shekhar, chief priest of Mahakaleshwar Temple Pt Ghanshyam Guru, Mahant Vineet Giriji, MP Pilgrimage Development Council chairman Makhan Singh Chouhan, higher education minister Mohan Yadav, district minister in-charge Jagdish Deora, MP Anil Firojia, MLA Bahadur Singh Chouhan, BJP presidents Vivek Joshi and Bahadur Singh Bormundla, representatives of ISKCON Temple, collector Asheesh Singh and other dignitaries and civil servants were present.

The CM in the meeting said that it is a moment of great pride and happiness for all of us as the first meeting of the organising committee for the inauguration of Mahakal Lok is being held today. He remembered the time of Simhastha when many development works were done in Ujjain.

The CM said that the inauguration programme of Mahakal Lok is an event for everyone. The general public can join and can make useful contributions. The CM said that this is an event to connect the society. People from different societies, classes and religions will join it. An atmosphere of celebration will be created before the launch. Various programmes will start on October 5.

In the meeting important suggestions like invitation letters should be sent in the name of the Chief Minister to every village and household, the name of Mahakal Lok be changed to Mahakaleshwar Lok, flag hoisting in every house on October 11, Sarva Dharma Samaj Yatra were given.

The CM said that people can make their suggestions available in writing to the Collector. All suggestions will be considered by the members of the committee. He also said that October 11 will be a local holiday in Ujjain and all people should join and make efforts to make the opening ceremony grand. The CM added that the city should celebrate Deepotsav on October 11.

SEVEN DAY PROGRAMME

The programme of the inauguration of the first phase of Mahakal Corridor will be spread over seven days. It will begin on October 5 with the Sawari of Shri Mahakaleshwar and will end with the inauguration programme. The administration has made preparations to give a grand look to the inauguration programme of Shri Mahakal Corridor, prepared with about Rs 350 crore. For this, a company from Gujarat has been entrusted with the task of event management. The inauguration is the starting point for the BJP for campaigning for the forthcoming Assembly elections in Himachal and Gujarat so the ceremony is being given a grand look.

Schedule of inauguration programme

October 5 - Sawari of Shri Mahakaleshwar

October 6 - Bhajan, Satsang and Prabhat Pheri

October 7 - Laser show on Mahakal Gatha by group from Mumbai

October 8 - Shri Krishna Praneeth Mahakal Strotham and Shiva-centred Dhrupad singing

October 9 - Presentation of Warrior Squad focusing on Shiva and Ganesha. Bombay Fire Troop Show

October 10 - Rituals of Shri Mahakal, Kshipra Worship, Shiva Stuti

October 11 - Inauguration of Mahakal Lok

