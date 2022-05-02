Ujjain: Main Eid prayers to be offered on May 3 at Idgah at 7.45 am

Ujjain(Madhya Pradesh): Shahar Qazi Maulvi Khaliqur Rahman issued a press release from Darul Qaza city Ujjain informing that Eid-ul-Fitr will be held on May 3 (Tuesday). Eid prayers will be offered at Indira Nagar located Idgah at 7.45 am.

Likewise, prayers will also be performed at Jama Masjid at 8.15 am, at Shahi Masjid at 8 am, at Fateh Masjid at 8 am, at Masjid Sarban at 8.45 am, at Masjid Saudagaran at 9.15 am, at Masjid Jama-e-Shakeb at 8.05 am, at Lal Masjid, Nai Sadak at 8 am, at Masjid Fadaliyan at 8.15 am, at Masjid Shikari Gali at 8 am, at Masjid Mirzawadi at 8 am, at Masjid Hammalwadi at 8.15 am, at Masjid Bhairavgarh at 8.45 am, at Masjid Noore Ismail, Agar Road Naka at 8.15 am, at Badi Masjid, Freeganj at 8.45 am, at Masjid Umar, Damdama at 8.30 am, at Masjid Magazine Shah Baba, Sethi Nagar at 8.45 am, at Masjid Pandyakhedi at 8.30 am and at Masjid Vikram Nagar at 8.30 am.

VU POSTPONES EXAMS SCHEDULED FOR TODAY

Examinations of Urdu, Hindi and Sanskrit literature subjects of BA final year were scheduled to be held on May 2 (Monday) under Vikram University (VU)’s main examination 2022. In order to postpone these examinations, a delegation of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee’s Minority Department met the vice-chancellor Prof AK Pandey at his house on Sunday. Led by the department’s state secretary and Ujjain division president Syed Maqsood Ali, the delegation informed him that on May 2, the Bohra community would celebrate Eid. If the moon is seen today on May 1, then the Eid of Muslim society will also be celebrated on May 2. A memorandum was given in this regard. Later, the VU registrar issued a notification postponing all the examinations slated for May 2. However, the examination schedule for other days will remain unchanged and the new date of examinations originally slated for May 2 will be announced separately, a press communiqué of the VU said.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 10:09 AM IST