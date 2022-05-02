Ujjain: Retrenched Binod Mills labourers perform ‘Sadbuddhi Yagya’

Ujjain(Madhya Pradesh): A Sadbuddhi (goodwill) yagya was performed on Sunday evening for the payment of dues of retrenched mill labourers. This programme was organised on the occasion of Labourers Day.

An amount of about Rs 11 crore has been given to the government for payment of former employees of Binod Mills, but this amount is lying with the government for about 9 months and the workers are not being paid.

The agitating labourers' leaders informed that the state government and the district administration are not complying with the order of the Supreme Court. Thus they are compelled to fight for the issue on road.

The sadbuddhi yagya was organised near the Shram Shivir located in the Koyla Phatak area. A prayer was made to give wisdom to administration. Also, the agitated labourers called-off their months’ long sit-in to mark the Labour Day.

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Monday, May 02, 2022, 10:01 AM IST