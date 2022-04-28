Ujjain: Achievement demands everything, says Olympic medallist Bajrang Punia

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): In sports, strength is the leader and technology is the king. When there is a confluence of stubbornness, passion and dedication, then only the crown of achievement is attained.

Bajrang Punia, the Olympian wrestling bronze medallist, expressed the above thoughts on the occasion of his Khel Abhinandan organised at Healthy World Exercise Centre, here on Wednesday. Prem Singh Yadav, chairman of the Body Building Association, presided over the programme. The special guest was Pt Gaurav Sharma, the Commonwealth Games medallist in powerlifting from Delhi. Sharma said that the medal at the international level is a result of the blessings of Lord Mahakal, that made his body experience the transmission of energy that converted into strength.

Gajendra Mehta, Surendra Yadav, Shailesh Dubey, Mahendra Katiyar, Rajesh Bharti and Anil Chavand felicitated the international sports stars by presenting them shawl, sriphal and memento in the midst of Swasti reading by Pt Raman Trivedi. Moderation and thanks were given by Shailendra Vyas Swami Muskurake.

ALSO READ Ujjain: Speech therapy centre opens at Manovikas Sansthan

(To receive our E-paper on whatsapp daily, please click here. We permit sharing of the paper's PDF on WhatsApp and other social media platforms.)

Advertisement

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 10:14 AM IST