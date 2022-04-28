Ujjain: Speech therapy centre opens at Manovikas Sansthan

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): Collector Asheesh Singh inaugurated a multi-facility speech therapy department at MP Viklang Sahayta Samiti’s Manovikas Sansthan (school and college) at Jawahar Nagar here on Tuesday.

Ujjain Diocese bishop Dr Sebastian Vadakkel presided over the programme. Expressing his views, Singh lauded the efforts of the Manovikas Sansthan for the rehabilitation of divyang children, besides educating them. Samiti’s director Father George said that a special speech device installed at the centre will be quite helpful for the children up to 5 years of age.

According to him, facilities like physiotherapy, occupational therapy and psychological guidance, etc, are already being provided at the centre. The institution’s children gave colourful presentations during the programme which was also graced by Father Antony of Pushpa Mission Hospital among others.

Published on: Thursday, April 28, 2022, 10:10 AM IST