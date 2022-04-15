Ujjain: Mahavir Jayanti celebrated with pomp and splendour

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): The Jain community took out a procession with great pomp here on Thursday on the occasion of the birth anniversary of Lord Mahavir Swami, the 24th Tirthankar of Jainism, who gave the message of non-violence to the world.

At 8 am, the altar of God (palanquin) was jointly taken out from Kharakuan Jain Temple and Namak Mandi Digambar Jain Temple with full splendour. Hundreds of community people along with drums, pictures of 24 Tirthankaras, Lord's chariot, women members in beautiful attire and girls riding bicycles were part of the procession.

Men of the society wore white clothes and women wore saffron clothes. Acharya Devesh Vishwa Ratna Sagar Surishwar, Acharya Mridu Ratna Sagar Suri, Muni Kirti Ratna Sagar, Muni Uttam Ratna Sagar and other Muni-Sadhvi Mandals led the procession. It crossed through Sati Gate, Kanthal, Fawwara Chowk, Indore Gate, Sakhipura, Topkhana, Gudri, Patni Bazaar and via Chhatri Chowk ended at Namak Mandi.

Later, on behalf of Shree Veer Vishwa Janma Golden Centenary Festival Committee, a vatsalya bhoj (community feast) of Shwetambar Jain society was organised at Kshatriya Kund Nagari, Kartik Mela Ground.

A large number of children and women participated in the procession taken out by the Digambar Jain Samaj from Mahaveer Tapobhumi in Ujjain on Thursday | FP PHOTO

Gaiety and devotion mark the occasion

Mahavir Jayanti was celebrated in a grand manner by the Samagra Jain Samaj with unprecedented gaiety and devotion. A procession was taken out from Shri Mahavir Tapobhoomi at 4.30 pm in which a large number of people participated. The procession started with a band performance and music. The procession had 108 silver chariots adorned with Dharma Dhwaja and children were dancing and singing behind it. The procession started from Mahaveer Tapobhoomi and again reached Mahavir Tapobhoomi via Raghopipalia crossroads, where rituals like ‘shri ji ka abhishek’ and ‘shanti dhara’ were held. In the evening, a programme of Padma Prabhu Chalisa, Guru Bhakti and Lord Mahavir Swami swinging on a silver rug was organised by Acharya Pragyasagar Maharaj. It was followed by a community feast.

Published on: Friday, April 15, 2022, 10:14 AM IST