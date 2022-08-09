e-Paper Get App

Ujjain: Maharashtra devotee drowns at Ramghat

FP News ServiceUpdated: Tuesday, August 09, 2022, 01:37 AM IST
Representative Photo |

Ujjain (Madhya Pradesh): A devotee from Maharashtra died due to drowning at Ramghat on Monday morning. While taking a bath in the river Kshipra, his foot suddenly slipped and he went into deep waters.

The 25- year-old Ajay Panwar, native of Chalisgaon in Maharashtra was visiting Ujjain to have darshan of Shri Mahakaleshwar. They left Chalisgaon at 11 pm on Sunday and reached Ujjain at 7 am on Monday.

Panwar was accompanied by his three friends. They went to take bath in the Kshipra river before temple darshan. While having a bath in the Ramghat area, Ajay’s foot suddenly slipped and he went into deep waters. His friends started shouting for help on seeing Ajay drowning.

Ajay had gone deep into the water by the time the diver arrived. His body was taken out and sent to the District Hospital for post-mortem.

