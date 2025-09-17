 Indore: Tom & Jerry Trouble For MY Hospital Patients
e-Paper Get App
HomeIndoreIndore: Tom & Jerry Trouble For MY Hospital Patients

Indore: Tom & Jerry Trouble For MY Hospital Patients

Patients troubled by cats and rats roaming inside wards

Staff ReporterUpdated: Wednesday, September 17, 2025, 11:16 PM IST
article-image
Indore: Tom & Jerry Trouble For MY Hospital Patients |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the shocking case of newborns’ fingers eaten by rats in MY Hospital’s NICU earlier this month, fresh videos have once again exposed the alarming state of hygiene inside Madhya Pradesh’s largest government hospital.

On Wednesday, two clips went viral on social media, purportedly shot on September 5, showing a rat climbing onto a patient’s bed and a cat casually roaming the hospital corridor.

The videos, reportedly captured by relatives of patients, highlight the unsafe and unhygienic environment where both patients and attendants are forced to stay.

Read Also
CM Mohan Yadav Launches ‘Swachhotsav’ With Cleanliness Drive At Indore's MY Hospital
article-image

In one video, a man can be heard saying that a cat entered the block where patients’ food was stored in an open carton, raising serious questions about food safety. Another video shows a rat moving freely inside a ward and attempting to crawl onto a patient’s bed just three days after the NICU rat-bite incident shocked the city.

FPJ Shorts
Maharashtra Govt Hikes Vehicle Purchase Limits For Ministers, Judges And Bureaucrats; EVs Get 20% Extra Leeway
Maharashtra Govt Hikes Vehicle Purchase Limits For Ministers, Judges And Bureaucrats; EVs Get 20% Extra Leeway
Mumbai: FIR Registered After Miscreants Throw Red Paint On Meenatai Thackeray’s Statue At Shivaji Park
Mumbai: FIR Registered After Miscreants Throw Red Paint On Meenatai Thackeray’s Statue At Shivaji Park
ED Investigation Triggers CySEC Action Against OctaFX Majority Owner Over Corporate Governance Concerns
ED Investigation Triggers CySEC Action Against OctaFX Majority Owner Over Corporate Governance Concerns
Andy Pycroft Cleared By ICC Amid Pakistan's Protest Over Handshake Incident: Reports
Andy Pycroft Cleared By ICC Amid Pakistan's Protest Over Handshake Incident: Reports

The “Tom and Jerry” presence inside MY Hospital has triggered outrage among patients’ families and on social media, with many questioning the hospital management’s commitment to hygiene and patient safety.

Authorities have yet to issue a response to the fresh viral videos, even as public anger mounts over recurring incidents that compromise patient care at the state-run facility.

Follow us on

RECENT STORIES

Indore: Share Trader Loses ₹1 Lakh Through Remote Access App

Indore: Share Trader Loses ₹1 Lakh Through Remote Access App

Madhya Pradesh: After Modi’s Call, BJP To Put Up Boards Of Swadeshi Items In Shops

Madhya Pradesh: After Modi’s Call, BJP To Put Up Boards Of Swadeshi Items In Shops

Madhya Pradesh: 900 MT Ash From Union Carbide Waste In Indore's Pithampur

Madhya Pradesh: 900 MT Ash From Union Carbide Waste In Indore's Pithampur

Indore: Tom & Jerry Trouble For MY Hospital Patients

Indore: Tom & Jerry Trouble For MY Hospital Patients

CM Mohan Yadav Launches ‘Swachhotsav’ With Cleanliness Drive At Indore's MY Hospital

CM Mohan Yadav Launches ‘Swachhotsav’ With Cleanliness Drive At Indore's MY Hospital