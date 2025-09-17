Indore: Tom & Jerry Trouble For MY Hospital Patients |

Indore (Madhya Pradesh): After the shocking case of newborns’ fingers eaten by rats in MY Hospital’s NICU earlier this month, fresh videos have once again exposed the alarming state of hygiene inside Madhya Pradesh’s largest government hospital.

On Wednesday, two clips went viral on social media, purportedly shot on September 5, showing a rat climbing onto a patient’s bed and a cat casually roaming the hospital corridor.

The videos, reportedly captured by relatives of patients, highlight the unsafe and unhygienic environment where both patients and attendants are forced to stay.

In one video, a man can be heard saying that a cat entered the block where patients’ food was stored in an open carton, raising serious questions about food safety. Another video shows a rat moving freely inside a ward and attempting to crawl onto a patient’s bed just three days after the NICU rat-bite incident shocked the city.

The “Tom and Jerry” presence inside MY Hospital has triggered outrage among patients’ families and on social media, with many questioning the hospital management’s commitment to hygiene and patient safety.

Authorities have yet to issue a response to the fresh viral videos, even as public anger mounts over recurring incidents that compromise patient care at the state-run facility.